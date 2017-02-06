Tel Aviv stations to close 5 days in March

Railway stations in Tel Aviv will reportedly close down for five days in March, due to work on the Tel Aviv light rail. NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. will operate huge tunnel-digging machines for the route passing under the Israel Railway lines. The work is liable to destabilize the ground, and the stations will therefore be closed. Work will begin after the Purim holiday.

Train traffic will be resumed after the passage of the tunnel-digging machine is completed and Israel Railways performs any necessary repairs on the tracks in that area. Israel Railways said, "Joint work with NTA is taking place in order to discern the exact volume of work and timing. Israel Railways and the Ministry of Transportation are acting to reduce the effect on passenger traffic, and to provide alternative solutions."

A month ago, the Tel Aviv University and Herzliya railway stations were closed for infrastructure work for four days. Southbound railway traffic was stopped at the Beit Yehoshua railway station, and an alternative transportation arrangement brought the passengers to stations in the Tel Aviv area.

The infrastructure work was designed to connect the high-speed Tel Aviv-Jerusalem rail and the Hasharon Railway. In this framework, Israel Railways diverted the railway line between Tel Aviv and Herzliya and laid a double railway interchange near the Savidor Central Tel Aviv railway station. The work on the existing tracks and nearby them included dismantling and reassembling the tracks.

The railway line from Herzliya to Jerusalem was disrupted last week when an empty train hit a car on the railway track in the Bar Giora area. There were no casualties in the incident, and normal traffic was restored 90 minutes later.

