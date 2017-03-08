search
Tel Aviv's Hashalom Station to reopen Thursday

8 Mar, 2017 11:46
Tunneling work beneath the station for the light rail Red Line has been completed ahead of schedule.

Israel Railways announced this morning that Hashalom Station in Tel Aviv will reopen ahead of schedule on Thursday morning at 5am and not on Sunday morning, as originally planned. Minister of Transportation Yisrael Katz instructed that the station be opened tomorrow after assessing the situation. He was satisfied that the tunneling work for the Tel Aviv light rail red line beneath Hashalom Station had been completed and did not represent a safety risk.

Closing down Hashalom Station has caused chaos for transport in Tel Aviv. Trains coming from the north were terminated at Tel Aviv Central Station and trains coming from the south were terminated at Haganah Station. With commuters required to take buses or used their cars, traffic ground to a standstill.

Worst hit were Begin Road, Harakevet St., Bograshov, Allenby, Rothschild Boulevard, Arlozorov, and Derekh Namir.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

