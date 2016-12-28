Tenders won for 3,000 reduced price homes

A series of buyer fixed price tenders were decided this week. The tenders were for construction of 2,978 homes in Herzliya, Karmiel, Shlomi, Ramle, and Ramat Beit Shemesh.

Not all the tenders were successful, however. A tender for construction of 42 housing units in the Tel Giborim neighborhood of Holon drew no bids, and will be marketed again later. This is the first time that there was no demand in a tender for housing in a high-demand area.

The tender that drew the most attention was in the Glil Yam neighborhood of Herzliya for 1,711 housing units: 1,468 housing units under the urban building plan and 243 more housing units that the developers and contractors are obligated to ask for as part of the special concessions in the program. According to the tender, 20% of the housing units to be built under the tenders can be sold by the winners on the open market, so the number of discounted housing units will be 1,368.

At the same time, 20% of the housing units and all of the housing units under the special concessions will be reserved for residents of the site. For the first time, a situation has arisen in which two companies submitted identical bids for one of the six sites. A pricing procedure will now be held for this site, with the company making the lowest offer being declared the winner.

The winning companies in the tender are Prashkovsky, Africa-Israel Residences Ltd. (TASE:AFHS), Rami Shviro, and a group composed of Issta Assets and Sela Construction and Investments from the Amnon Mesilot Group. According to the tender results, prices will average NIS 1.44 million for a 90-sq.m. apartment, NIS 1.77 million for a 110-sq.m. apartment, and NIS 1.93 million for a 120-sq.m. apartment. These prices include VAT, balconies, storage space, and parking for the apartments.

