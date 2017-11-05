Test automation software co Testim.io raises $5.6m

Israeli test automation software company Testim.io has $5.6 million in series A funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. In the last year, the company has raised $8 million from early investors including Foundation Capital, Spider Capital and joined Heavybit. The funds will enable Testim to help engineering teams make application testing autonomous and integrative to their agile development cycle.

With offices in San Francisco and its development center in Tel Aviv, Testim provides machine learning based test automation software. NetApp, Gett, Wix and others run over 300,000 tests using Testim every month.

Testim CEO Oren Rubin said, “Today, organizations are forced to trade off between quality and time to market. We’re here to change that. By making all software testing autonomous, our customers will benefit from delivering better digital experiences through impeccable quality while releasing multiple times a day.”

“The sheer amount of cloud and mobile software is exploding. DevOps and quality assurance are the biggest bottleneck for R&D teams when it comes to releasing faster,” said Tal Morgenstern, Partner at Lightspeed. “Testim makes it easy for developers and testers to become automation experts, making quality an organization wide initiative and powering developers to own code quality. Its approach to autonomous testing is going to disrupt the market, shortening feedback loops from days to minutes.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017