Teva CFO Eyal Desheh to step down

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) CFO and senior VP Eyal Desheh is leaving the company, and his appointment as chairman of Isracard is likely.
Isracard controlling shareholder Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) said in response, "It is known that Bank Hapoalim is now considering the selection a new chairman for Isracard. There are a number of candidates. The selection of a chairman will be subject to the recommendation of the boards of directors at Bank Hapoalim and Isracard, and the appointment requires approval from the Bank of Israel. When a decision is made, we will announce it to the public."
Desheh was deputy CFO of Teva in 1989-1996, and was appointed CFO of the company in 2008 and executive VP in 2012. In October 2013-February 2014, he was acting president and CEO of the company.
Desheh was CFO of Scitex in 1996-2000 and executive VP and CFO of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) in 2000-2008.
Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 25, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
