Teva CFO Eyal Desheh to step down

25 Apr, 2017 18:10
Desheh's appointment as chairman of Isracard is likely.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) CFO and senior VP Eyal Desheh is leaving the company, and his appointment as chairman of Isracard is likely.

Isracard controlling shareholder Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) said in response, "It is known that Bank Hapoalim is now considering the selection a new chairman for Isracard. There are a number of candidates. The selection of a chairman will be subject to the recommendation of the boards of directors at Bank Hapoalim and Isracard, and the appointment requires approval from the Bank of Israel. When a decision is made, we will announce it to the public."

Desheh was deputy CFO of Teva in 1989-1996, and was appointed CFO of the company in 2008 and executive VP in 2012. In October 2013-February 2014, he was acting president and CEO of the company.

Desheh was CFO of Scitex in 1996-2000 and executive VP and CFO of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) in 2000-2008.

