Teva-Philips Israel incubator selects 9 projects

Sanara Ventures Photo: Itzik Biran
12 Mar, 2017 18:33
Sanara Ventures CEO Assaf Barnea: Over the past year we checked out 750 potential projects and chose nine.

More than two years after beginning operations, Sanara Ventures in Israel is backing nine companies. Sanara is a medical technology incubator in Ra'anana set up jointly by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) and Philips Healthcare.

At a meeting last week of the incubator's scientific advisory council, Sanara Ventures CEO Assaf Barnea said, "We are engaged in the following sectors: imaging, drug delivery, small non-invasive medical devices, maintaining seamless treatment between hospitals and the community, diagnostics and monitoring and every related to digital health. Over the past year we checked out 750 potential projects, mainly in Israel but not only, and we selected nine of them to be in the incubator. We are frequently investing in them above what is usually invested in incubator companies by the regulations of the Chief Scientist (about $600,000), up to $1 million."

He added, "The nine companies that we selected include: MeWay - a hand-held nebulizer allowing quicker and more efficient pulmonary drug administration; Myhomedoc - an innovative, affordable home solution for remote checkups and diagnosis based on smartphones; BReathme - a disease management solution for asthma based on a low-cost spirometer and an app; Purecare - water with ozone for treating gums at home; Lensfree - which lowers CT device radiation by 50%; Lifegraph - monitoring migraine prevention; Lidus for improved stitching up of small blood vessels; and SpirCare - developing a device that measures the functional residual capacity of the lungs without causing breathing interruptions or requiring patient cooperation.

Also present at Sanara Ventures scientific advisory committee was Teva CSO Dr. Michael Hayden, Philips Healthcare Chief Medical Office Jan Kimpen and Medinol founder Kobi Richter.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 12, 2017

