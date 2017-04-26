Teva confirms CFO Eyal Desheh's departure

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) today confirmed that CFO and EVP Eyal Desheh will depart from the company during the coming months. Teva, which is already seeking a new CEO, will immediately commence a search to identify a successor to serve as CFO.

Desheh, 65, became EVP and CFO in 2008. From October 2013 to February 2014, he served as acting president and CEO. Earlier in his career, from 1989 to 1996, he served as Teva’s Deputy CFO.

Teva interim president and CEO Dr. Yitzhak Peterburg said, “Eyal has helped Teva grow into a leading global pharmaceutical company. The management team and I would like to thank Eyal for his many contributions, as well as his continued support during the transition.”

Desheh said “Yesterday, I celebrated my 65th birthday and I’m transitioning into the next phase of my career. It has been a privilege to serve for many years as Teva’s CFO alongside its exceptional management team and world-class employees. When I look back on my career with Teva, I am very proud of what we have accomplished as a company. I look forward to working to ensure a seamless transition as Teva continues executing for shareholders in 2017.”

Teva chairman Dr. Sol J. Barer said, “My highest priority is to identify and appoint Teva’s next Chief Executive Officer. We expect the company’s new CEO to have a significant role in identifying Eyal’s successor.”

There were no comments on reports that Desheh is set to become chairman of credit card company Isracard Ltd..

