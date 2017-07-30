Teva launches generic acne treatment

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has announced the launch of generic Epiduo (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) gel 0.1%/2.5% in the US for the treatment of acne.

Adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel 0.1%/2.5% is a combination of adapalene, a retinoid, and benzoyl peroxide, and is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

“I am very pleased that Teva is introducing another first generic product, bringing value to our patients and savings to the US healthcare system,” said Andy Boyer, President & CEO, Global Generic Medicines, North America.”

Teva was the first company to file a generic application for Epiduo and is expected to benefit from 180-days of generic product exclusivity. This launch marks the most recent addition to Teva’s portfolio of over 40 dermatology products.

“This is an extremely important development for Teva in our desire to make a meaningful difference to the millions of patients who suffer from acne in the U.S.,” said Hafrun Fridriksdottir, EVP, President of Global Generics R&D.

With close to 600 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with over 100 pending first-to-files in the US. Currently, one in six generic prescriptions dispensed in the US is filled with a Teva product.

Adapalene and benzoyl peroxide gel 0.1%/2.5% had annual sales of approximately $251 million in the US according to IMS data as of March 2017.

