Teva patent exec joins law firm Eitan Mehulal & Sadot

Patent attorney David Silver has joined the Intellectual Property Department at the law firm of Eitan Mehulal & Sadot.

Silver, an expert on pharmaceuticals, was until recently Senior IP Director and Chief Scientist in the Intellectual Property Department at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA). He has more than 30 years experience in strategic management in IP and in drug research and development, including patent drafting, consultancy on drug delivery development, registration and management of a large patent portfolio, due diligence, and consultation on litigation concerning patents around the world.

The Intellectual Property Department at Eitan Mehulal & Sadot, headed by Adv. Sally Gillis and Adv. Shirley Gal, represents multinational and Israeli corporations on matters relating to all aspects of intellectual property.

The firm also advises leading Israeli companies operating domestically and overseas, and large foreign companies operating in Israel.

The Intellectual Property Department at Teva has two functions: to find flaws in patents that protect drugs of competing companies, in order to be able to market generic versions of those drugs, and at the same time to defend the patents protecting Teva's own innovative products. Teva is currently undergoing streamlining, which includes substantial downsizing of its workforce and its development activity, because of its large debt.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 13, 2018

