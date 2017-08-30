Teva reaches full agreement with Histadrut on Israeli layoffs

After nine hours of intensive talks yesterday between Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) management in Kfar Saba, the Histadrut and the workers committee an agreement was reached by which the number of layoffs would be cut by 30% to 120. The employees to lose their jobs would be decided through mutual negotiations between the workers committee and management, which will take into account the socioeconomic situation of employees. It was also agreed that dismissals will not take effect until after the holidays.

Last week, Teva management and the workers committee in Neot Hovav agreed to reduce the number of layoffs there from 175 to 110. So in total 230 Teva employees will lose their jobs in Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 30, 2017

