Teva sues ex-employee for revealing secrets to competitor

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has filed a lawsuit against a former senior employee, claiming that she revealed commercial secrets of the company during a romantic relationship with the CEO of a competing company.

According to a report on legal website Law360, Teva told the Federal Court in Pennsylvania that the employee, Barinder Sandhu, who worked in compliance in the US, passed commercial secrets to her partner Jeremy Desai, CEO of Canadian company Apotex, which competes with Teva in North America.

According to the report, Sandhu disclosed to Desai information about product development at Teva. Teva claims that Apotex used this information to devlop its own products, giving it an unlawful commercial advantage.

