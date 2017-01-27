search
Front > News

Teva to pay $225m antitrust settlement

Teva photo: Reuters
27 Jan, 2017 10:49
שלח תגובה במיילYossi Nissan

Teva settled claims in California that Barr Pharmaceuticals deliberately kept a generic version of the Cipro antibiotic off the market to push up prices.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has agreed a $225 million antitrust settlement in California.

Back in 2000, a group of nonprofit organizations and individuals accused Barr Laboratories of deliberately keeping a generic version of the Cipro antibiotic off the market in order to push up prices. Barr, which was acquired by Teva for $7.5 billion in 2008, had allegedly been paid $398 million by Bayer to keep the generic antibiotic off the market.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, Dr. Arie Belldegrun has resigned from Teva's board of directors. Teva said that the resignation of Dr. Belldegrun who is the founder president and CEO of Kite Pharma was in no way related to any disagreements regarding management, conduct or policy.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Teva photo: Reuters
Teva photo: Reuters
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016