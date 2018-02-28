Teva to raise $3.5b in debt

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) hopes to recycle some of its $32.5 billion debt through $3.5 billion worth of bond offerings. The Israeli pharmaceutical company said today that it intends offering bonds worth $2.25 billion and €1 billion and to repay $3.8 billion worth of debt. RELATED ARTICLES Teva's troubles reflected in high bond yields Outrage as Teva charges $18,275 for generic drug in US Despite woes, top 10 Teva execs cost NIS 180m in 2017 Kare Schultz buys time for Teva and himself Teva said it would, "Use the net proceeds from the offerings to repay $2.3 billion outstanding indebtedness under its US dollar and Japanese yen term loan agreements and, together with cash on hand, to repay all $1.5 billion outstanding indebtedness under its 1.40% senior notes due 2018." Teva took on $34 billion in debt in 2016 to fund the $40 billion acquisition of Allergan's generics division Actavis. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, the debt had been reduced to $32.5 billion following the sale of assets. Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 28, 2018 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018