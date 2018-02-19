Netanyahu has much to fear from the Bezeq investigation

Case 4000 is so much more serious than Case 2000. One of the reasons is that while in Case 2000, the alleged deal between Netanyahu and Yediot Ahronot publisher Noni Mozes was never implemented, in Case 4000 Netanyahu and those around him allegedly did receive a range of benefits worth hundreds of millions of shekels from Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ). "Globes" was the newspaper that uncovered much of this conduct.

Moreover, in Case 4000, we already see strong and significant evidence including dozens if not hundreds of incriminating emails and conversations between the suspects. In addition, in Case 4000 there are far more people involved and far more misdemeanors than in Case 2000. According to information that "Globes" has obtained, some of those involved are already prepared to tell versions of events that will complicate Netanyahu's situation in order to get themselves off the legal hook. A source close to the investigation told "Globes" that, "A lot of disgusting things regarding the behavior of Netanyahu and those close to him is about to be revealed and become public in the coming days and weeks."

The threat to Netanyahu: State witnesses

One of the key people in the affair whose testimony may very well land the prime minister in trouble is his senior media advisor and close confidante who is under arrest. It is suspected that he acted as "the boss' who mediated between all those involved and the suspects.

Also among the senior editors at news website Walla!, past and present, there are people ready to give evidence that might deal a blow to Netanyahu. And if all that is not enough from the prime minister's point of view, Israel Police and the Israel Securities Authority are trying to recruit witnesses from among the senior Bezeq executives that have been arrested.

Netanyahu's response: Spot the difference

Netanyahu for his part continues to try to play down the significance of the investigations against him. Yesterday, he attempted to preempt the fallout even before he had been declared a suspect in the Bezeq affair and he put out a statement saying, "We are talking about another false investigation brought about by media pressure and the media witch hunt continues at full throttle. After the air has been taken out of Cases 1000 and 2000, and it became clear that there was never any air in Case 3000, the media generated tremendous pressure to create a new balloon - 4000 and all the air will come out of that too."

Netanyahu added, "All the decisions that were taken regarding Bezeq were in accordance with recommendations of professional committees and bodies." The last sentence did not appear in the prime minister's first response to the media.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara are expected to be questioned by the police on the matter in the very near future.

