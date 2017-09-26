Three Israelis killed in terror attack near Jerusalem

Three Israelis were killed this morning and a fourth Israeli was critically wounded in a terror attack in the Jerusalem Hills town of Har Adar, "Walla" reports. Initial investigations suggest that the terrorist came to the town's rear entrance this morning along with other Palestinian workers from the West Bank and began opening fire on his victims. The terrorist was shot and killed by security forces.

Magen David Adom ambulance crews were quickly on the scene to treat the wounded who included a critically injured 32 year-old man who has been taken to hospital.

Reports say that the Palestinian perpetrator of the attack had a valid work permit and came from the West Bank village of Surik, adjacent to Har Adar and Mevasseret Zion northeast of Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem region has been on high security alert in recent days due to the High Holydays and following last July's tensions on the Temple Mount.

Security forces imposed a complete closure on the West Bank and Gaza during Rosh Hashana and will do so again from Friday for Yom Kippur.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017