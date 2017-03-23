Thu: Another down week for TASE

The Tel Aviv 35 Index closed flat today, at 1,415.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.15%, to 1,266.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50%, to 362.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 326.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion.
For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.8%. The index is down 3.7% for the year to date.
On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.30% lower, at NIS 3.6450/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.31% lower, at NIS 3.9316/€.
The big two banks led trading today, and both fell, Hapoalim by 0.56% and Leumi by 0.24%. Teva rose 1.26%; JOEL (Jerusalem Oil Exploration Ltd.) fell 0.74%, and its parent company Equital fell 0.52%. El Al rose 3.70%, and Frutarom, which reported today, rose 3.67%.
