Thu: Banks, Teva lead drop

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,444.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,286.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56%, to 369.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 325.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.2 billion.
The Tel Aviv 35 Index has fallen 0.6% over the past week. The index is down 1.8% for the year to date.
On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 3.7080/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.45% higher, at NIS 3.9131/€.
None of the top five traded stocks rose today, with banks taking the top three places.. Discount Bank led trading, and fell 0.56%; Bank Leumi fell 0.19%; and Bank Hapoalim was flat. Perrigo fell 0.42% and Teva fell 1.93%.
The energy sector was strong, with Delek Group rising 4.35% and Ratio rising 2.91%, after their US partner in the Leviathan gas reservoir Noble Energy committed to investing in development of the reservoir. Kenon rose 2.53%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 23, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments