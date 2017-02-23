Thu: Banks, Teva lead drop

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,444.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,286.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56%, to 369.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 325.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.2 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index has fallen 0.6% over the past week. The index is down 1.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 3.7080/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.45% higher, at NIS 3.9131/€.

None of the top five traded stocks rose today, with banks taking the top three places.. Discount Bank led trading, and fell 0.56%; Bank Leumi fell 0.19%; and Bank Hapoalim was flat. Perrigo fell 0.42% and Teva fell 1.93%.

The energy sector was strong, with Delek Group rising 4.35% and Ratio rising 2.91%, after their US partner in the Leviathan gas reservoir Noble Energy committed to investing in development of the reservoir. Kenon rose 2.53%.

