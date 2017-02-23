search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Banks, Teva lead drop

23 Feb, 2017 19:49
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Tel Aviv 35 Index completed a 0.6% fall for the week today as leading stock remained week, but there were notable rises in the energy sector.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,444.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,286.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56%, to 369.47 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 325.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.2 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index has fallen 0.6% over the past week. The index is down 1.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.05% lower, at NIS 3.7080/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.45% higher, at NIS 3.9131/€.

None of the top five traded stocks rose today, with banks taking the top three places.. Discount Bank led trading, and fell 0.56%; Bank Leumi fell 0.19%; and Bank Hapoalim was flat. Perrigo fell 0.42% and Teva fell 1.93%.

The energy sector was strong, with Delek Group rising 4.35% and Ratio rising 2.91%, after their US partner in the Leviathan gas reservoir Noble Energy committed to investing in development of the reservoir. Kenon rose 2.53%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016