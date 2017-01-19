Thu: Banks pull market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 1.27%, to 1,421.47 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 1.02%, to 1,248.09 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.79%, to 368.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 322.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 2.4%. The index is down 3% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was unchanged, at NISD 3.81/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 4.0623/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 0.31%. The big two banks both fell heavily: Hapoalim by 2.69%, and Leumi by 2.44%. It was reported today that a bill incorporating the recommendations of the Strum committee on boosting competition in the banking sector will come before the Knesset next week. The other stocks in the leading five rose: Perrigo by 1.22%, and Nice Systems by 1.04%.

Other notable risers were Kenon, up 2.97% on news that subsidiary IC Power Pte. Ltd. plans a NYSE IPO; Nova Measuring Instruments, up 1.65%; and Elco, up 1.47%. Delek Group fell 3.69%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017