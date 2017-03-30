Thu: Banks still weighing on TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,397.38 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.09%, to 1,251.54 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59%, to 363.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.16%, to 326.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion.

<p>For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.3%. The index is down 5% for the year to date.

<p>On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.6150/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.75% lower, at NIS 3.8820/€.

<p>One again the big two banks led trading, and again both fell: Hapoalim by 0.23%, and Leumi by 0.50%. Teva fell 0.08%, Elbit Systems rose 0.14%, and Bezeq, which reported today, rose 0.93%.

<p>Mazor Robotics put on a further 4.27%.

<p>Partner Communications, which reported a fourth quarter loss, fell 3.5%.

