Thu: Big two banks lead TASE rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,466.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42%, to 1,331.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15%, to 354.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 344.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.49 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.4%. The index is down 2.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.31% lower, at NIS 3.5790/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.40% lower, at NIS 4.3578/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.74%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.85%, Frutarom fell 1.64%, Nice Systems, which announced a significant acquisition, rose 1.55%, and Israel Chemicals rose 2.63%. Nova Measuring Instruments, which announced that "a leading integrated circuit manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders for its dimensional and material metrology solutions to support the manufacturing and future development of its most advanced technology nodes," rose 6.03%; Shufersal rose 2.65%; B Communications fell 2.41%.

