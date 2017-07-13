Thu: CEO rumor boosts Teva

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.97%, to 1,456.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,310.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01%, to 368.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 334.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 index rose 1.9%. The index is down 1.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.56% lower, at NIS 3.5340/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.03% lower, at NIS 4.0277/€.

Teva led trading and rose 6.81% on unconfirmed reports that AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot is a candidate to become CEO of the company. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.12%; Bank Leumi rose 0.67%; Bezeq, which has received supportive updates from analysts, nevertheless fell 1.33%; and Mylan rose 1.55%.

Other notable advancers today were Cellcom, up 4.32%, and Tower Semiconductor, up 3.76%. Mazor Robotics fell 2.97%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017