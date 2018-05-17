Thu: Discount Bank jumps as dividends resumed

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.93%, to 1516.37 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.75%, to 1,362.90 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.65%, to 366.28 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19%, to 342.87points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.32 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% lower, at NIS 3.5870/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.22% lower, at NIS 4.2259/€.

All five leading stocks rose today. Most traded was Frutarom, which rose 0.99%; Bank Leumi rose 0.62%; Teva rose 0.81%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.39%; and Discount Bank, which announced the resumption of dividend distributions, rose 2.05%.

