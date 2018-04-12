Thu: Frutarom rally leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.54% to 1,461.65 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.41% to 1,327.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.78% to 358.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 343.47 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.33 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate unchanged from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.518/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.407% at 4.336/€.

On the market, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 5.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 4.32%, continuing strong gains from yesterday on reports it might be acquired. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.57% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 3.92%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.21%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 3.23% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.10%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 1.53%.

