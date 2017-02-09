Thu: Huge trading turnover as indices reform implemented

search
9 Feb, 2017 18:30
Elbit and Perrigo led the rises as the Tel Aviv 25 Index was up 0.3% for the week.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.69% to 1,418.01 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.71%, to 1,253.69 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.93% to 370.96 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 325.07 points. Trading turnover was a massive NIS 7.9 billion - a 6.5 year high – as the indices reform was implemented. From Sunday the Tel Aviv 25 Index becomes the Tel Aviv 35, and the Tel Aviv 100 becomes the Tel Aviv 125. The Tel Aviv 25 Index was up 0.3% for the week and is down 3.6% since the start of 2017.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.133% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.749/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.290% at NIS 4.006/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.58% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.08% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 0.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.53% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.92%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.81% and its energy production and exploration units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.09% and 1.01% respectively, the form was the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

