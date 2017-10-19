Thu: Indices fall; Bezeq stays strong

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.82%, to 1,435.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91%, to 1,309.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.79%, to 392.40 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14%, to 340.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.34 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.4 %. The index is down 2.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.3% lower, at NIS 3.5010/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.30% higher, at NIS 4.1402/€.

Trading was led by Gazit Globe, which fell 0.12%. Bezeq continued its strong form from yesterday, rising 2.14%. Troubled Teva fell a further 1.32%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.53%; and Mazor Robotics rounded off the top five, falling all of 7.80%.

Among the notable advancers was Frutarom, which announced yet another acquisition yesterday. Its share price rose 2.30% today.

Among heavyweight decliners were Delek Group, down 4.34%, and Israel Corporation, down 4.15%.

