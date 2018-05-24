search
Thu: Indices rise despite weakness in banks

24 May, 2018 21:08
Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, which both reported first quarter results today, both fell, but Bezeq, which also reported today, rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,516.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,362.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03%, to 363.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 344.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.31% lower, at NIS 3.569/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 4.1804/€.

Bank Hapoalim, which reported first quarter results affected by the probe into its affairs in the US, led trading today and fell 2.72%. Frutarom rose 0.14%; Nice Systems rose 1.11%; Bank Leumi, which also reported today, fell 0.65%; and Teva rose 1.03%. Bezeq, which reported tepid-looking first quarter results today, rose 5.24%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 24, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

