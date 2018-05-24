Thu: Indices rise despite weakness in banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,516.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,362.70 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03%, to 363.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 344.08 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.12 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.31% lower, at NIS 3.569/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.19% lower, at NIS 4.1804/€.

Bank Hapoalim, which reported first quarter results affected by the probe into its affairs in the US, led trading today and fell 2.72%. Frutarom rose 0.14%; Nice Systems rose 1.11%; Bank Leumi, which also reported today, fell 0.65%; and Teva rose 1.03%. Bezeq, which reported tepid-looking first quarter results today, rose 5.24%.

