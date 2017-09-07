Thu: Leading stocks rise but TA 35 down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.37%, to 1,388.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,260.41 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.53%, to 351.00 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 338.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.53 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.9%. The index is down 5.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.9% lower, at NIS 3.5280/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.46% lower, at NIS 4.2274/€.

Although the main indices fell today, all five top-traded stocks rose: Teva by 1.07%; Mylan by 1.05%; Bank Leumi by 0.16%; Perrigo by 0.39%; and Bank Hapoalim by 0.63%.

ADO fell 6.36% and Electra fell 4.57%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 7, 2017

