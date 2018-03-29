Thu: Market rises, telecoms weak

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,436.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17%, to 1,310.48 points ; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.48%, to 358.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12%, to 343.22 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.3%. The index is down 4.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.43 % higher, at NIS 3.5140/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.18% lower, at NIS 4.3288/€.

Elbit Systems led trading today, and closed flat. Bezeq fell 7.28%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.05%; Bank Leumi rose 1.25%; and Nice Systems rose 3.40%.

Besides Bezeq, fellow telecommunications companies Partner and Cellcom also fell substantially, by 4.88% and 4.18%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 29, 2018

