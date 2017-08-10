Thu: Perrigo bucks market, TA 35 down 3.8% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.97% to 1,363.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.08% to 1,234.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.54% to 339.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 335.49 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.47 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 3.8% on the week and 7.3% since the beginning of 2017.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.028% at NIS 3.6000/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.227% at 4.2157/€.

On the market, 34 shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index declined. The sole exception was Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) which rose a remarkable 21.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover, to claw back its 20% losses this year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.4% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.02% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 3.52%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.17% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.91%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.97% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 3.60%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 10, 2017

