Thu: Pharma stocks pull TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,450.06 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,269.08 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.46%, to 372.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02%, to 324.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion.
On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.70% lower, at NIS 3.8250/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.62% higher, at NIS 4.0733/€.
Teva led trading today, and, besides being beset by its own particular woes, suffered along with the pharma sector generally from hostile remarks about the industry from US president-elect Donald Trump yesterday. Its share price fell 3.7%, while Mylan fell 7.18% and Perrigo fell 2.89%. Bank Leumi was the only stock in the top five to rise, by 1.26%. Bank Hapoalim fell 0.04% and ICL fell 0.29%.
Nice Systems rose 3.41%, and insurance companies Migdal and Harel both rose strongly, by 3.17% and 2.98%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 12, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
