Thu: Pharma stocks push TASE slightly higher

20 Jul, 2017 20:34
Globes correspondent

The Tel Aviv 35 Index edged up today, led by Teva, with Mylan and Perrigo also strong.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,458.12 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,307.43 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25%, to 367.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 333.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.1 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1%. The index is down 0.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.39% lower, at NIS 3.574/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.81% lower, at NIS 4.1052/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 2.11%. Bezeq fell 1.28%; Bank Leumi fell 0.40%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.04%; and Mylan rose 3.31%. The third main pharmaceuticals stock traded in Tel Aviv, Perrigo, also rose, by 2.35%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 20, 2017

