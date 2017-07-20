Thu: Pharma stocks push TASE slightly higher

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,458.12 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 1,307.43 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25%, to 367.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 333.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.1 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1%. The index is down 0.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.39% lower, at NIS 3.574/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.81% lower, at NIS 4.1052/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 2.11%. Bezeq fell 1.28%; Bank Leumi fell 0.40%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.04%; and Mylan rose 3.31%. The third main pharmaceuticals stock traded in Tel Aviv, Perrigo, also rose, by 2.35%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 20, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017