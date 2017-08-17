search
Thu: Positive week ends on downtick

17 Aug, 2017 19:48
The big banks continued to move in opposite directions today while Teva was again weak.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33%, to 1,394.49 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,260.11 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28%, to 349.43 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 337.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.3%. The index is down 5.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.6270/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 4.2403/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose a further 0.49% in the wake of the second quarter results, while Bank Hapoalim continued in the opposite direction, falling 1.52%. Frutarom rose initially on its second quarter results, but ended the session flat. Teva fell 1.13%, and Elbit Systems rose 2.25%.

Among notable advancers were insurance companies Phoenix, up 2.72%, and Clal, up 2.53%. El Al slid by a further 6.53%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

