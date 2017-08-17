Thu: Positive week ends on downtick

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.33%, to 1,394.49 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.39%, to 1,260.11 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28%, to 349.43 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 337.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.24 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.3%. The index is down 5.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.03% lower, at NIS 3.6270/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.15% lower, at NIS 4.2403/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose a further 0.49% in the wake of the second quarter results, while Bank Hapoalim continued in the opposite direction, falling 1.52%. Frutarom rose initially on its second quarter results, but ended the session flat. Teva fell 1.13%, and Elbit Systems rose 2.25%.

Among notable advancers were insurance companies Phoenix, up 2.72%, and Clal, up 2.53%. El Al slid by a further 6.53%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 17, 2017

