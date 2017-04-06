Thu: Qoros deal boosts Kenon

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,400.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,262.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40%, to 366.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 327.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. The index is down 4.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.6480/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 3.8912/€.

The big two banks led trading today, and both fell: Hapoalim by 0.51% and Leumi by 1.36%. Discount Bank was also in the top-five traded stocks today, and also fell, by 0.46%. By contrast, in the pharmaceuticals sector, Perrigo rose 1.02% and Mylan rose 0.35%.

Today's outstanding stock was Kenon Holdings, which shot up 10.29% on news that a Chinese municipality would invest in its Qoros automobile venture.

