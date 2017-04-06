search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Qoros deal boosts Kenon

6 Apr, 2017 19:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks led the market lower today, but developments in Kenon's Chinese automobile venture saw it rise strongly. 

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,400.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,262.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.40%, to 366.50 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03%, to 327.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.44 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. The index is down 4.8% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% lower, at NIS 3.6480/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.24% lower, at NIS 3.8912/€.

The big two banks led trading today, and both fell: Hapoalim by 0.51% and Leumi by 1.36%. Discount Bank was also in the top-five traded stocks today, and also fell, by 0.46%. By contrast, in the pharmaceuticals sector, Perrigo rose 1.02% and Mylan rose 0.35%.

Today's outstanding stock was Kenon Holdings, which shot up 10.29% on news that a Chinese municipality would invest in its Qoros automobile venture.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017