Thu: TA 25 down 5% in 2016

In the last trading session of 2016, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.55%, to 1,470.78 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.54%, to 1,282.37 points ; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.69%, to 376.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 321.89 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.7 billion.

The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 5% in 2016, after rising 3% in 2015 and 10% in 2014. The leading index does not however give a full picture of what happened on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange this year. It was weighed down by big pharma stocks Teva, Perrigo and Mylan. Teva and Perrigo each fell 40% over the year, while Mylan fell 30%. This shows the importance of the reform whereby the leading index will expanded in February 2017. The Tel Aviv 75 Index, which covers mid-cap stocks, rose 17% in 2016, while the Yeter 50 small-cap index rose all of 26%. Technology stocks were also strong, with the various tech indices rising between 16% and 24%. The Real Estate 15 Index rose 16%; the Ol and Gas Index rose 18%; the Banking Index rose 18%; and the Insurance Index rose 13%.

Average daily turnover in stocks (including ETFs) was NIS 1.26 billion in 2016, 12.5% down on 2015 but 5% higher than in 2014. The 2016 figure is 50% below the peak recorded in 2007 of NIS 2.4 billion. Tel Aviv 25 Index stocks accounted for 72% of turnover.

On the foreign exchange market today, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% lower, at NIS 3.8440/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.33% higher, at NIS 4.0201/€.

Teva led trading today, and fell 1.5%. It was followed by Bezeq, down 0.41%, Bank Hapoalim, down 0.99%, Bank Leumi, down 0.88%, and Perrigo, down 1.54%.

Among notable advancers were MannKind, up 2.13%, and Alony Hetz, up 1.57%. El Al fell 3.33%.