Thu: TA 35 records another down week

2 Mar, 2017 19:23
Globes correspondent

Perrigo and the banks led today's declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.13%, to 1,443.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,287.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 368.46%, to 368.46 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 324.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.5 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.1%. The index is down 1.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, following heavy Bank of Israel intervention, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 1.54% higher, at NIS 3.6680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.47% higher, at NIS 3.8809/€.

Perrigo led trading today, and fell 0.18%. Bank Leumi fell 0.56% and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.09%. Teva rose 0.31%, and Avner Oil and Gas rose 0.46%.

Kenon, which is considering a TASE IPO for its IC Power unit, rose 4.39%. Opko Health fell 11.53% following release of its fourth quarter results.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

