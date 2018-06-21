search
Thu: TA 35 down 0.9% for week

21 Jun, 2018 19:58
Opko led the gains today but Teva's rally ran out of steam as the market fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56% to 1,528.47 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.63% to 1,377.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.21% to 379.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 346.86 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.54 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.9% for the week but is up 1.2% since the beginning of 2018.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.440% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.623/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.766% at 4.174/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 5.06% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.59% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.80%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 4.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.83% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.08%, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 2.14% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.39%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

