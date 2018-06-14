Thu: TA 35 rises for second week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,542.16 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,392.83 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12%, to 381.89 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 345.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.7%. The index is up 2.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.5960/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.75% higher, at NIS 4.2505/€.

Nice Systems rose led trading today and rose 3.44%. Bank Leumi rose 1.65%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.18%; Teva broke its recent winning streak and fell 1.10%; and Bezeq fell a further 2.20%. Opko Health rose strongly again, by 4.21%, while Bezeq parent company B Communications fell 7.39%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 14, 2018

