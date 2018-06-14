search
Front

Thu: TA 35 rises for second week

14 Jun, 2018 20:33
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nice Systems led trading today and rose strongly, but Teva corrected after its recent surge.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,542.16 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,392.83 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12%, to 381.89 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 345.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.7%. The index is up 2.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.5960/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.75% higher, at NIS 4.2505/€.

Nice Systems rose led trading today and rose 3.44%. Bank Leumi rose 1.65%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.18%; Teva broke its recent winning streak and fell 1.10%; and Bezeq fell a further 2.20%. Opko Health rose strongly again, by 4.21%, while Bezeq parent company B Communications fell 7.39%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018