Thu: TASE falls but posts positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38%, to 1,405.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.26%, to 1,271.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.08%, to 366.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17%, to 331.34 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.9%. The index is down 4.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.25% higher, at NIS 3.6430/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 3.9700/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.34%. Discount Bank rose 0.98%; Teva rose 0.70%; Bezeq fell 1.06%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 1.22%.

Isramco and Israel Chemicals were notable rising, closing higher by 3.32% and 3.03% respectively. AudioCodes fell 3.54% and Partner fell 3.44%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 27, 2017

