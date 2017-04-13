Thu: TASE gloom deepens

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.11% to 1,378.66 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.09%, to 1,244.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.72% to 362.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 327.93 points. Trading turnover was NIS 757.5 million. The market reopens Tuesday after the Passover holiday.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.192% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.647/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.085% at NIS 3.884/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA)(TASE: SODA) fell 3.64% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.35%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 2.55% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.08%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.06% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Only four shares rose on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.16%.

Among the small cap companies Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX; TASE: PLX) fell 15.68% after publiushing results of its latest cystic fibrosis treatment trial.

