Thu: TASE maintains positive start to month

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,409.95 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.31%, to 1,275.65 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.75%, to 360.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 331.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.14 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.08% higher, at NIS 3.6160/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.31% higher, at NIS 3.9538/€.

All five top-trade stocks rose today. Bank Hapoalim led trading, and rose 0.92%. Mtylan rose 2.63%; Perrigo rose 1.54%; Bank Leumi rose 0.23%; and Bank Mizrahi Tefahot rose 2.25%.

Other notable risers were NICE Systems, which reported strong results today, and rose 4.73%, and Property & Building, which rose 3.6%. MannKind fell 9.89%, and Gilat fell 3.4%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017