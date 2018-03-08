Thu: TASE manages uptick at end of negative week

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,481.35 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,342.69 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12%, to 370.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 341.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.3%. The index is down 1.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 3.459/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.52% lower, at NIS 4.2789/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.38%. Bezeq fell 0.82%; Israel Chemicals rose 1.48%; Teva, which announced an expanded debt offering, rose 0.64%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.49%. Tower Semiconductor fell 2.06%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018