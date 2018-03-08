search
Thu: TASE manages uptick at end of negative week

8 Mar, 2018 20:01
Rises from Bank Leumi, Teva and Israel Chemicals helped the main indices edge upwards.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,481.35 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,342.69 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.12%, to 370.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23%, to 341.39 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.3%. The index is down 1.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 3.459/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.52% lower, at NIS 4.2789/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.38%. Bezeq fell 0.82%; Israel Chemicals rose 1.48%; Teva, which announced an expanded debt offering, rose 0.64%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.49%. Tower Semiconductor fell 2.06%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

