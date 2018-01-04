Thu: TASE posts positive first week of new year

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66%, to 1,535.89 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,392.76 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.51%, to 382.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 345.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.39 billion.

For the first week of 2018, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.5%.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.448/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.05% higher, at NIS 4.1598/€.

Teva led trading today, edging up 0.02%. Mylan, about to be delisted from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, rose 0.34%. Perrigo rose 2.30%, Bank Leumi rose 0.28%, and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.16%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018