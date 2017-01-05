search
Front > TASE report

Thu: TASE records negative first week of 2017

5 Jan, 2017 19:21
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Israel Chemicals led today's trading and rose strongly, as did Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,467.83 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,290.66 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.44%, to 373.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 323.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 3.8530/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.61% higher, at NIS 4.0484/€.

In the first week of the new year, the Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.2%.

Israel Chemicals led trading, and rose strongly, by 3.86%. Bank Leumi rose 1.21%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.90%, Teva fell 1.44%; and Perrigo rose 0.09%.

Nova Measuring Instruments rose 4.30%; Israel Chemicals parent company Israel Corporation rose 4.15%; and Mazor Robotics, which announced 21 systems orders in the fourth quarter and 62 sales in 2016 as a whole, up 160% on 2015, and received a reiterated "Buy" rating from Ladenburg Thalman with a price target raised to $34, rose 4.12%.

Among the decliners, Alrov fell 2.75%; El Al fell 2.46%; and Mylan fell 1.76%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016