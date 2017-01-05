Thu: TASE records negative first week of 2017

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,467.83 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.22%, to 1,290.66 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.44%, to 373.60 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 323.92 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.74 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.10% lower, at NIS 3.8530/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.61% higher, at NIS 4.0484/€.

In the first week of the new year, the Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.2%.

Israel Chemicals led trading, and rose strongly, by 3.86%. Bank Leumi rose 1.21%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.90%, Teva fell 1.44%; and Perrigo rose 0.09%.

Nova Measuring Instruments rose 4.30%; Israel Chemicals parent company Israel Corporation rose 4.15%; and Mazor Robotics, which announced 21 systems orders in the fourth quarter and 62 sales in 2016 as a whole, up 160% on 2015, and received a reiterated "Buy" rating from Ladenburg Thalman with a price target raised to $34, rose 4.12%.

Among the decliners, Alrov fell 2.75%; El Al fell 2.46%; and Mylan fell 1.76%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 5, 2017

