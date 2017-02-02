Thu: Tel Aviv 25 Index down 0.7% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.35% to 1,414.40 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,248.69 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 1.26% to 368.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 325.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.63 billion. The Tel Aviv 25 Index was down 0.7% for the week.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.159% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.762/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.044% at NIS 4.066/€.
On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.03%.
Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.59% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL fell 1.17% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.60%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 2, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments