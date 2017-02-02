search
Thu: Tel Aviv 25 Index down 0.7% for week

2 Feb, 2017 19:07
Teva, Mylan and Perrigo bucked the market as Bezeq and Ormat led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.35% to 1,414.40 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,248.69 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 1.26% to 368.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19% to 325.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.63 billion. The Tel Aviv 25 Index was down 0.7% for the week.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.159% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.762/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.044% at NIS 4.066/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) rose 1.03%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.59% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL fell 1.17% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.60%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

