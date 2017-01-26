search
Thu: Tel Aviv 25 Index up 0.2% for week

26 Jan, 2017 18:55
Teva rebounded strongly today while Israel Chemicals gave up some of its recent gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.18% to 1,423.69 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,250.29 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.18% to 367.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 323.35 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.94 billion. The Tel Aviv 25 Index was up 0.2% for the week.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.079% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.783/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.307% at NIS 4.058/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.90% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.73% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.05%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL fell 2.43% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.70%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.49% and its energy exploration and production units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.66% and 2.21% respectively.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

