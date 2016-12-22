search
Thu: Tel Aviv 25 Index up 0.5% for week

22 Dec, 2016
Teva, Israel Chemicals and Israel Corp. led the rises today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.22% to 1,463.47 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,277.43 points; but the BlueTech Index fell 0.50% to 376.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 320.55 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.05 billion. The Tel Aviv 25 Index was up 0.5% for the week.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.339% compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.817/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.118% at NIS 3.989€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.08% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.96%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.92% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.69% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.78%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 22, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

