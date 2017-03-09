Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 0.3% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.03% to 1,439.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,281.42 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.24% to 361.61 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 324.95 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.42 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3% for the week and is down 2.1% since the beginning of the year.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.109% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.688/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.118% at NIS 3.893/€.
On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 6.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover while parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 7.31% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 5.03%.
Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.77% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.12%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.45%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.15%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 2.43%, and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 2.14%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 9, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
