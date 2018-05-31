Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 0.3% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.03% to 1,512.01 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 1,365.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.58% to 369.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 343.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.88 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.3% for the week and is down 0.1% since the start of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.308% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.566/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.082% at 4.165/€.

On the market, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 6.79% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 3.52%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.66%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.77% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.55%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.82%, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) also fell 1.82% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

