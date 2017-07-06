Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 0.4% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.34% to 1,428.36 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.32%, to 1,288.83 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25% to 358.83 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 333.25 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.96 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.4% for the week and is down 2.9% since the start of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.227% at NIS 3.530/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.616% at 4.017/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.91% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.75%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 0.52%. Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA) (TASE: SODA) fell 2.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1% and Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) fell 1.69%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.39%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.93% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.10%.

