Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 0.5% for week

Perrigo led the market down today while Partner and Cellcom were the biggest gainers on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.15% to 1,451.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.10% to 1,302.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 366.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 334.35 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.43 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.5% for the week and is down 1.3% since the start of 2017.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.364% at NIS 3.557/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.248% at 4.168/€.
On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.93% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.44%.
Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.47%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.24% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.17%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.75% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 27, 2017
