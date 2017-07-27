Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index down 0.5% for week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.15% to 1,451.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.10% to 1,302.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58% to 366.32 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 334.35 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.43 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.5% for the week and is down 1.3% since the start of 2017.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.364% at NIS 3.557/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.248% at 4.168/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 1.93% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.44%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.98% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.47%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.24% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.17%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.75% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

